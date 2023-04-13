More than $3,500 in Lego sets stolen from River Park Target, police say

Police are asking for help finding two thieves who stole from a northeast Fresno Target store.

Police say they each loaded up a shopping cart with several large boxes of Lego sets from the toy section in the store.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are asking for help finding two thieves who stole from a northeast Fresno Target store.

They were seen at the Target in the River Park Shopping Center on March 23.

Police say they each loaded up a shopping cart with several large boxes of Lego sets from the toy section in the store.

The two men then walked out of the store with the carts without paying.

It's estimated the merchandise they took was worth more than $3,500.

If you know who these men are, call Fresno Police.