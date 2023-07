Suspected DUI driver arrested after road rage crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a road rage incident led to an early morning crash in central Fresno.

It happened after 2 am near Weldon Avenue and Orchard Street.

Officers say it started with some sort of argument between two men in the area of Tulare and First.

No one was seriously hurt.

Police arrested the driver who caused the crash and say he was under the influence.