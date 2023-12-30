Don't let slick roads slip up your holiday travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Before you head out on the roads this holiday weekend, whether you're staying close to home or headed out of town, be prepared.

2023 will end just like it started with rain. Agencies across the state are preparing for its impacts as people hit the road for the New Year.

"You can expect some flooding, maybe some debris, roadway hazards out there," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

"We are going to be out there in force working with Caltrans to make sure the roadways stay clear and safe."

Salas said while they work to keep drivers safe, they need drivers to take precautions, drive at safe speeds, stay alert, wear seatbelts, and not drive under the influence.

He also encourages checking your car before a trip, leaving with extra time, monitoring the forecast, and packing emergency supplies in case you run into trouble.

"Maybe some warm blankets, maybe a couple of extra snacks just in case you get caught up in some highway traffic or unexpected breakdown of your vehicle," said Salas.

"At least you have something handy you can lean on to keep you safe and warm."

If traveling by air, you might be used to zipping through Fresno's Airport, but airport officials said you'll want to arrive two hours early for your domestic and 3 hours for international flights.

"Allow for plenty of time to find parking, get through airline check-in, the security screening process, and to their boarding gates," said Vikkie Calderon, Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

When it comes to packing, make sure you follow TSA rules and check your bags thoroughly before you go.

"The TSA recommends starting to pack with an empty bag either if you're carrying on your bag or checking in your bag so that you don't bring any of those prohibited items with you," said Calderon.

With the potential for winter weather across the valley and across the country, Calderon encourages checking the status of your flight before heading to the airport to adjust for any delays or cancellations.

You'll want to check the traffic before you head to the airport, and as you head out on the roads, you'll see plenty of CHP officers.

They'll be running maximum enforcement starting in about an hour until midnight Monday.

They'll also be operating DUI checkpoints.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.