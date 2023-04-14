High Speed Rail construction to close southeast Fresno roads for more than 2 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major closure is coming to southeast Fresno.

California High-Speed Rail construction will require the closure of Church Avenue from Golden State Boulevard to just east of East Avenue.

The closure will last from April 17 to the fall of 2025.

"We are building 119 miles in Central Valley. Church Avenue is one of our very important crossings we are doing right now," said Garth Fernandez, California High Speed Rail Authority Central Valley Regional Director

Railroad Avenue will be closed from Jensen to Florence Avenue.

Traffic will be rerouted along California Avenue to Golden State and to the south from Jensen to Cedar Avenue.