High speed-rail construction on Highway 43 in Kings County begins

The California High-Speed Rail Authority is gearing up for another round of construction.

The California High-Speed Rail project is expected to be completed between 2030 and 2033.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California High-Speed Rail Authority is gearing up for another round of construction, this time in Kings County.

SkyView 30 shows traffic backed up along Highway 43 between Hanford and Corcoran in Kings County.

It's part of the high-speed rail authority's next round of construction.

Through Tuesday, there will be a flagging operation between Nevada and Lansing Avenues for both north and southbound traffic.

Through November 2024, traffic will be shifted slightly east onto a bypass road.

The high-speed rail authority is urging people to drive safely.

"You know, in any construction zone, we are just asking drivers to take the precautions necessary, which means reducing their speed just a little bit. We ask them to please do that and just express caution near any sort of construction sites, including the high-speed rail construction," says Augie Blancas with the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

Currently, there are about 119 miles of high-speed rail under construction in the Central Valley.

Over 40 structures have been completed since the start of construction in 2015.

Nine structures have been completed in the last year with two wrapping up last week.

"Last week, we celebrated the completion of the Kansas Avenue overcrossing, and earlier last week, we celebrated the completion of the Davis Avenue crossing. So two great separations that are now open to traffic in Kings County and in Fresno County," mentioned Blancas.

The high-speed rail project is expected to be completed between 2030 and 2033.

Until then, people can expect construction projects along the path of the future tracks across the Central Valley.

"Construction is ongoing on the high-speed project. We have about close to 30 active construction sites. We dispatch about 1,400 construction workers onto the construction sites each and every day, so the progress is thanks to the men and women that are on our construction sites," explained Blancas.

For high-speed rail updates, click here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.