Teen arrested after clerk, robbery suspect killed in shootout inside Visalia liquor store

Visalia police say a 20-year-old liquor store clerk and a 16-year-old suspect have died following a shootout between the two during an armed robbery.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teen has been arrested in connection to a shootout that left a store clerk and a 16-year-old robbery suspect dead in Visalia earlier this year.

The shooting happened inside the EZ-Mart on Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street on June 11.

Visalia police say the 16-year-old and a 15-year-old boy tried to rob the store.

During the robbery, officials say both suspects and the clerk shot at each other several times.

Officers found the clerk, 20-year-old Krish Singh, dead inside of the store.

The 16-year-old was found shot in the parking lot and later died in the hospital.

Investigators say the 15-year-old ran out of the store after the shooting.

He was arrested on Wednesday on a robbery warrant out of Porterville.

The teen has been booked for homicide and conspiracy at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

