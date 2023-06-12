2 shot in parking lot in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say two people were shot in a parking lot in Visalia.
It happened around 11 Sunday night at Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street.
Police were called to the scene after reports of shots were heard near a shopping center in the area.
When officers arrived, they found two men in the parking lot who had been shot.
The Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.
A suspect description or a motive for the shooting has yet to be given.
Anyone with information is asked to call Visalia Police.
For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.