2 shot in parking lot in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say two people were shot in a parking lot in Visalia.

It happened around 11 Sunday night at Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street.

Police were called to the scene after reports of shots were heard near a shopping center in the area.

When officers arrived, they found two men in the parking lot who had been shot.

The Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

A suspect description or a motive for the shooting has yet to be given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Visalia Police.

