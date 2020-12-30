robots

Robot dance crew shows off its moves in performance to 'Do You Love Me' for New Year's

SAN FRANCISCO -- Here is a little something to put a smile on your face as we near the end of 2020.

Boston Dynamics, which specializes in building robots, released this fun video just for the holidays. The video features two of its more well-known robots, Spot, the four-legged creation, and Atlas, the parkour bot.

They got the whole crew together and danced to "Do You Love Me" by The Contours.

The team has created similar videos over the years showing off their dancing skills, though it seems, with some improvements, this year's video takes the cake!

These robots have some serious dance moves.

Just the relief we need from this past year.

You can see the full video here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyrobotsholidaydancebuzzworthymusictechnologynew year's dayfun stuff
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBOTS
NYPD's new robot dog, 'Digidog', is already saving lives
This startup is building robotic tractors!
Robot delivers Halloween candy at a distance
Grocer using delivery robots during coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News