Society

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy honored by hometown 3 years after death

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Student, coach, and trustee: that's who Rod Lucas was to his hometown of Tranquillity.

"Rod is now forever memorialized with this stone," says Sal Parra Jr., the School Board President at Tranquility High School. "His leadership, his passion, and his love are right here."

The small westside town wasn't just the place he was rooted, but it was also where he first patrolled as a deputy sheriff. It was also the city he was determined to return to after he graduated from high school.

"But what he did after that is what made him so special," says Margaret Mims, a Fresno County Sheriff. "He came back. He came back to give back. He came back to serve and to coach and to lead."

Lucas, a former football player and wrestler, spent years mentoring students at the school. His legacy didn't end after his death.

Monday, the entire student body at Tranquillity watched the unveiling as it was live-streamed into their classrooms.

The monument includes an inspirational poem Lucas wrote titled 'One Percent.'

Lucas's widow hopes each person who passes it will ponder its words.

"I'm just glad they are going to get to see the poem that he wrote and hopefully it speaks to them," says Jami Lucas. "I hope it makes them want to be better people."

The cost of the memorial was more than $10,000, but the permanent reminder is priceless because of who it represents: a man passionate to serve and leave the world a better place.

"It's just an honor that the community where my husband grew up would want to do this for him because they know that he was an amazing man," Jami said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytranquilityfirefightersmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News