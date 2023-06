Man killed in rollover crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed in a rollover crash in Tulare County on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 pm in the area of Road 208 and Avenue 96 near Terra Bella.

The California Highway Patrol says a 65-year-old man was traveling south on Road 208 when he crashed.

The car rolled over and the man was ejected.

Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.