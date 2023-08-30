Fallen Newman police officer to be honored with highway memorial

NEWMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community of Newman will be taking action to honor the life of a police officer shot and killed in the line of duty.
This Saturday, a memorial on Highway 33 will be dedicated to Corporal Ronil Singh.
Singh was gunned down the day after Christmas in 2018 during a traffic stop in Stanislaus County.
The man convicted of the shooting admitted it was an intentional attack.
The memorial dedication will happen at 9:30 am at the downtown plaza, right after the Tunnel to Towers 5-K Run and Walk.
That race starts at 8 am at the Newman Police Department.