Fallen Newman police officer to be honored with highway memorial

NEWMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community of Newman will be taking action to honor the life of a police officer shot and killed in the line of duty.

This Saturday, a memorial on Highway 33 will be dedicated to Corporal Ronil Singh.

Singh was gunned down the day after Christmas in 2018 during a traffic stop in Stanislaus County.

The man convicted of the shooting admitted it was an intentional attack.

The memorial dedication will happen at 9:30 am at the downtown plaza, right after the Tunnel to Towers 5-K Run and Walk.

That race starts at 8 am at the Newman Police Department.