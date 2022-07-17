localish

This Pennsylvania farm hosts Goat Yoga for a good cause!

By Dan Sheridan
This Pennsylvania farm hosts Goat Yoga for a good cause!

AMBLER, Pa -- Rose Bridge Farm in Ambler is a sanctuary for all kinds of rescue animals, including sheep, goats, horses and chickens.

According to the farm staff, by rescuing the animals, they give them a second chance at life.

Throughout the summer, the farm partners with horse and goat yoga instructors to hold goat yoga classes.

A majority of the proceeds benefit the farm and helps the adoptions of these animals.

Rose Bridge Farm | Facebook | Instagram
1314 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025
