This Pennsylvania farm hosts Goat Yoga for a good cause!

AMBLER, Pa -- Rose Bridge Farm in Ambler is a sanctuary for all kinds of rescue animals, including sheep, goats, horses and chickens.According to the farm staff, by rescuing the animals, they give them a second chance at life.Throughout the summer, the farm partners with horse and goat yoga instructors to hold goat yoga classes.A majority of the proceeds benefit the farm and helps the adoptions of these animals.1314 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025