Meet the Central Valley's biggest 49ers fans - The Niner Empire of Fresno

It's where The Niner Empire of Fresno spends every 49ers game.
"First it started with five members, then we traveled around trying to get other Niner fans together. After all this time, 244 of us," said president Luis Lozano.
Lozano says it's about more than football. When they're not rooting for San Francisco, they're volunteering with several groups in Fresno.
"We do a lot of charity work here in Fresno," said Lozano.
All a big fan family, which includes perhaps one of the most faithful to the Bay.
Super fan Marco Del Toro has devoted his truck to the team.
"It's just like a tattoo, you know - little bit here, little bit there. It's like a tattoo," said Del Toro.
The group has lifelong fans of all ages, with parents teaching a new generation their love for 49er football.