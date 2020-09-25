royal baby

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank expecting 1st child

There's another royal baby on the way!

Friday morning, Britain's royal family tweeted that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting a baby early next year.

Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew the Duke of York, are delighted with the news.



"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news," the tweet reads.

Princess Eugenie of York, one of the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, married Brooksbank at Windsor Chapel in October 2018, the same place where her cousin, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle in May of the same year.

PHOTOS: The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank



Eugenie had dated her husband, a tequila executive, for seven years before he proposed in January.

Eugenie wore a dress by British designer Peter Pilotto. She was walked down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew. Her maid of honor was her older sister, Princess Beatrice, who arrived at the wedding with their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan and more dress their best
EMBED More News Videos

Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank in a solemn ceremony at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymotherhoodroyal babyroyalsbabyqueen elizabethroyal familyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL BABY
New picture of baby Archie, Prince Harry for Father's Day
Top baby names of 2018 revealed
Celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
Newborn babies crowned in San Francisco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News