Tulare Western Dean of Students Rudy Carrasco dies after car crash, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brandon White fought back tears as he shared memories of his best friend Rudy Carrasco.The 49-year-old was killed Wednesday after a driver ran a stop sign and slammed into his car near North H and West San Joaquin."Today is probably one of the hardest days of my life," said White.Carrasco and White became friends years ago when their daughters played on the same Visalia softball team.Their friendship grew each season, and White says each year it grew stronger.The Woodlake husband and father of three was also the Dean of Students at Tulare Western High School.The school's principal said over the phone Carrasco was a man who was dedicated to helping students both in and outside the classroom.This is not the first tragedy to hit the educator's family.Four years ago, Carrasco's father was killed in a deadly head-on crash in Visalia.Now the community is rallying around the family.And that support even comes from Fresno State where his daughter, Kelcey, plays softball.The team honoring their pitcher with stickers on their helmet that will read "R-C" during Friday night's game in Fullerton.That recognition touched White, who said this man touched so many during his time here."I don't have words to say. He's a great guy and we're all going to miss him."The Tulare Joint Union High School District released the following statement Thursday: