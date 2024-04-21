Run with the Heroes 5k raises money for Valley Children's Hospital autism program

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A heroic run took action Saturday to benefit local children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Hundreds laced up their running shoes and capes for the Run with the Heroes 5k and Family Walk.

The event was put on by Valley Children''s Hospital and supports George's Pass.

The program was developed in 2014 and aims to create a positive hospital experience for children with ASD.

Participants had a chance to embrace their superhero and dress up as their favorite character while helping support the hospital.

"My son is my hero, and this is a day that celebrates our kids, this hospital, and the way they treat our kids like heroes, not our kids," participant Nicole Genter said. "These nurses are heroes, and this hospital is amazing."

The run included a pancake breakfast, a resource fair and a super fun zone.