Vandals smash Clovis business window for 3rd time, owner says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating after a business was targeted by vandals this week.The co-owner of Rushour in Clovis tells Action News they were forced to close Tuesday after someone smashed their store window.Workers at Rushour say it's the third time they've had their window broken.A police report has been filed in this latest incident.Employees were cleaning up and repairing the damage for two days in anticipation of welcoming back customers on Thursday.