Vandals smash Clovis business window for 3rd time, owner says

Workers at Rushour say it's the third time they've had their window broken.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating after a business was targeted by vandals this week.

The co-owner of Rushour in Clovis tells Action News they were forced to close Tuesday after someone smashed their store window.

A police report has been filed in this latest incident.

Employees were cleaning up and repairing the damage for two days in anticipation of welcoming back customers on Thursday.
