Suspect wanted for vandalizing business in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the person who vandalized a Central Fresno business.

On Monday, Fresno police released surveillance footage of the vandalism that happened on December 23.

In the video, a man walks up to the business, kicks a pane of glass, shatters it, then walks away.

Police say it caused 2,500 of damage.

If you have any information on the person in this video, contact Fresno police.