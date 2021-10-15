4 in critical condition after plane crash in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people, including a pregnant woman, are in critical condition after a plane crashed in the Wilton area of Sacramento County.

A witness shot video at the scene of the crash.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and pulled all four passengers from the flames.

Two men, a teenage boy and a pregnant woman were on the plane.

They all suffered some serious burns from the accident.

Firefighters say the aircraft made a crash landing onto the front yard of a home and that sparked a vegetation fire.

It's still unclear what exactly caused the plane to go down.
