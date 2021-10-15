4 in critical condition after plane crash in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people, including a pregnant woman, are in critical condition after a plane crashed in the Wilton area of Sacramento County.A witness shot video at the scene of the crash.Firefighters rushed to the scene and pulled all four passengers from the flames.Two men, a teenage boy and a pregnant woman were on the plane.They all suffered some serious burns from the accident.Firefighters say the aircraft made a crash landing onto the front yard of a home and that sparked a vegetation fire.It's still unclear what exactly caused the plane to go down.