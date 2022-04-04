mass shooting

Sacramento mass shooting: Video shows moment gunfire erupts, sending crowd running

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows moment gunfire erupts in Sacramento, sending crowd running

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New video shows the moments before gunfire erupted in downtown Sacramento, leaving six people dead and at least 12 others injured.

WARNING: The video above may be disturbing for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

You can see and hear people running for their lives as the shots ring out. Some people are seen trying to find safety in the doorways of businesses as the chaos unfolds.

The gunfire lasts for about 45 seconds in the video.

RELATED: Sacramento shooting: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in mass shooting, police say

The shooting took place at 10th and K Street around 2 am on Sunday. The area of downtown Sacramento is close to the Golden 1 Center, which hosts the NBA's Sacramento Kings and several concerts.

According to the arena's website, rapper Tyler the Creator had a show that same night.

The entertainment district also includes restaurants, theaters and nightclubs.

Crowds of people filled the streets as places were closing up.

The city's police chief confirmed a fight had taken place before the shooting, but investigators aren't sure if they are connected.

Officers patrolling the area heard the shots and were at the scene within seconds where they found multiple people injured.

Sacramento's police chief says 18 people, all adults, were shot. Three men and three women were killed. The 12 injured were taken to hospitals.

RELATED: Families mourn victims of Sacramento mass shooting; community left 'stunned'
EMBED More News Videos

As police search for at least two shooters, family members are mourning the loss of their loved ones.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentocaliforniahomicidemass shootingshootingcaught on video
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Witnesses describe chaotic moments of Sacramento mass shooting
Families mourn victims of Sacramento mass shooting
Fresno police chief addresses Sacramento mass shooting tragedy
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
TOP STORIES
Families mourn victims of Sacramento mass shooting
Clovis couple upset after construction crew chops down their trees
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Fresno police chief addresses Sacramento mass shooting tragedy
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Tulare County
Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court
Witnesses describe chaotic moments of Sacramento mass shooting
Show More
Fresno police need your help to identify shooting suspects
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter
Family of man shot, killed by Fresno detective speaks out
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
3 Fresno area taco trucks hit by armed robber in 1 night
More TOP STORIES News