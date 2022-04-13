Police identify another suspect in mass Sacramento shooting that killed 6

Mtula Payton is wanted on a number of felony warrants, including domestic violence and gun charges.
Investigators believe Payton was one of at least five shooters involved in the April 3 incident.
Three others have been charged in connection to the shooting.
VIDEO: Witnesses describe chaos as gunshots ring out in Downtown Sacramento
There are also new details Tuesday about one of the men who has already been arrested.
The LA Times reports Smiley Martin was awarded $7,500 from Sacramento County about a month before the shooting.
Martin's lawsuit claimed a jail guard allowed rival gang members to attack him while he was serving time in 2018 on an assault charge.
Martin faces charges of being in possession of a machine gun in connection to this month's shooting.
He, along with 11 other people, was wounded in the violence.
VIDEO: Early prison release of Sacramento mass shooting suspect calls credit system into question