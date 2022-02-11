road safety

Fresno is allowing neighborhoods to obtain new speed bumps

EMBED <>More Videos

The city of Fresno is moving forward with plans to allow neighborhoods to obtain new speed bumps

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is moving forward with plans to allow neighborhoods to obtain new speed bumps.

The Fresno City Council passed the resolution allowing residents to request speed bumps through their council member, the public works department or pay for them on their own.

A pilot program brought speed bumps back to Fresno for the first time in 15 years.

Crews began installing one set near Computech Middle School this week.

Last October, Council member Miguel Arias brought forward a resolution rescinding a 2006 ban on speed bumps in the city.

Since then, District 3 has been helping inform the development of a city wide policy.

Officials say the goal is to deter speeding and reckless driving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoneighborhoodroad safetyspeeding
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD SAFETY
Teens allowed to drive big rigs in new federal program
New California laws taking effect on Jan. 1
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Snow complicates travel as families head to the mountains
TOP STORIES
Mother of 5 killed in suspected DUI crash in Madera County
Fresno PD: Hit-and-run crashes currently set to outpace 2021 totals
Woman hit by suspected DUI driver in central Fresno, police say
Central CA expected to break record high temperatures this weekend
Deputies investigating series of armed robberies in Tulare County
Man stabbed while walking in park in Visalia, police say
Fresno vendors raise funds for Missy Hernandez's funeral service
Show More
California to soon begin 'endemic' approach to pandemic
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Tourist robbed, shot in SoCal after being followed, police say
Tulare County deputies searching for 2 armed robbery suspects
Former Porterville council member pleads not guilty to sex crimes
More TOP STORIES News