Fresno is allowing neighborhoods to obtain new speed bumps

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is moving forward with plans to allow neighborhoods to obtain new speed bumps.The Fresno City Council passed the resolution allowing residents to request speed bumps through their council member, the public works department or pay for them on their own.A pilot program brought speed bumps back to Fresno for the first time in 15 years.Crews began installing one set near Computech Middle School this week.Last October, Council member Miguel Arias brought forward a resolution rescinding a 2006 ban on speed bumps in the city.Since then, District 3 has been helping inform the development of a city wide policy.Officials say the goal is to deter speeding and reckless driving.