New stop signs coming to dangerous southeast Fresno intersection

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In January, Action News reported on this close call, in which Ruben Almaraz came within inches of being hit by an out-of-control car while getting his mail.

"It's still happening, getting closer and closer every time," said Almaraz when we checked in with him Tuesday afternoon.

Additional stop signs Fresno city councilmember Luis Chavez agreed to put in making it a four-way stop have been caught up in red tape.

The city only has had jurisdiction over a quarter of the intersection, the rest was controlled by the county.

That all changed Tuesday morning.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors agreed to sign over jurisdiction of the intersection to the city so it can manage traffic safety there.

The supervisors also heard some staggering numbers about streets and roads countywide, including that last year saw nearly 5,200 crashes and 87 people lost their lives in those wrecks.

The California Highway Patrol says it's doing all it can to keep the roads safe. But officers need your help.

"We cannot enforce our way out of this fatal picture we have. We need to have people help us out through education and being kind a courteous to one another," said CHP Patrol Captain Austin Matulonis.

CHP says the top five factors for crashes in Fresno County are unsafe turn movements, DUI, unsafe lane changes, failure to stop at stop signs and speed.

Those last two, Ruben Almaraz knows all too well.

"Everyone needs to slow down. Everyone's always in a rush. Slow down. Your destination's not going anywhere," said Almaraz.

Councilmember Chavez told Action News he was pleased that the county has agreed to sign over jurisdiction of the intersection. He said his office is ready to install the four-way stop as soon as possible but could not give a specific date yet.

