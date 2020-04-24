Saint Agnes Medical Center furloughs 175 employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a hundred staff members at Saint Agnes Medical Center have been furloughed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.The Fresno hospital says it had to furlough around 175 employees at different positions.The hospital has been financially hit by the drop in the number of elective surgeries and ER visits during the outbreak.Since the pandemic began, medical professionals say they have seen a large decrease in emergency room patients.Saint Agnes officials say that to cope with the financial fallout, in addition to the furlough, the hospital's vice presidents are taking a pay cut of 15% or more.A furlough is a form of temporary job cut, essentially a temporary layoff. Companies furlough workers with the goal of re-hiring once they're back in business.Furloughed workers are eligible to receive unemployment benefits.