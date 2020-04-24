Coronavirus

Saint Agnes Medical Center furloughs 175 employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a hundred staff members at Saint Agnes Medical Center have been furloughed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Fresno hospital says it had to furlough around 175 employees at different positions.

The hospital has been financially hit by the drop in the number of elective surgeries and ER visits during the outbreak.

Since the pandemic began, medical professionals say they have seen a large decrease in emergency room patients.

RELATED: Don't stay away from the ER if you need medical attention, Fresno doctor says

Saint Agnes officials say that to cope with the financial fallout, in addition to the furlough, the hospital's vice presidents are taking a pay cut of 15% or more.

A furlough is a form of temporary job cut, essentially a temporary layoff. Companies furlough workers with the goal of re-hiring once they're back in business.

RELATED: Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?

Furloughed workers are eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnofurloughscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
Central California coronavirus cases
116 small businesses chosen for Fresno's $750,000 loan program
How local car dealerships are adapting to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Insanity plea dropped, death penalty dropped in Kori Muhammad murder trial
Central California coronavirus cases
116 small businesses chosen for Fresno's $750,000 loan program
How local car dealerships are adapting to COVID-19
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash near Fresno, Tulare county line
Valley workers face stress, technological hurdles in trying to get unemployment benefits
Show More
Man found with gunshot wound in crashed car identified
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
Employee at Fresno's Ulta distribution center tests positive for COVID-19
8 Fresno Co. inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for COVID-19 or possible exposure
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
More TOP STORIES News