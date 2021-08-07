Valley hospitals changing visitor policies as COVID-19 cases rise

EMBED <>More Videos

Valley hospitals changing visitor policies as COVID-19 cases rise

FRESNO, Calif. -- As the Delta variant continues to lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Central California, some local hospitals are once again changing visitor policies.

Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Friday that the "no visitor" policy for COVID-19 will resume on August 7 with some expectations.

For maternity visiting, only one support person is allowed. That visitor is required to wear a wristband for the entire duration of the visit. Rotations of visitors is not allowed.

RELATED: Fresno County health officials give update as COVID cases rise Central Valley

For the emergency room, some exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis.

Kaweah Health Medical Center announced that from 9 am to 9 pm each day, patients who are not COVID-19 positive can have one visitor each day. That one visitor can only come for the day.

For maternity visitors at Kaweah Health, only one visitor can visit at all hours.

In the emergency department, only one visitor is allowed once a patient is in a room. No visitors are allowed in the lobby.

COVID-19 patients in isolation are only allowed video visitation until they are out of quarantine.

On Thursday, new health orders were issued by the California Department of Public Health Thursday. All health care workers across California must be vaccinated by September 30.

RELATED: Local health officials react to new vaccine policy for California health care workers

Those who are exempt will be required to be tested up to twice a week and wear a surgical grade mask at all times.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News