Valley hospitals changing visitor policies as COVID-19 cases rise

FRESNO, Calif. -- As the Delta variant continues to lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Central California, some local hospitals are once again changing visitor policies.Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Friday that the "no visitor" policy for COVID-19 will resume on August 7 with some expectations.For maternity visiting, only one support person is allowed. That visitor is required to wear a wristband for the entire duration of the visit. Rotations of visitors is not allowed.For the emergency room, some exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis.Kaweah Health Medical Center announced that from 9 am to 9 pm each day, patients who are not COVID-19 positive can have one visitor each day. That one visitor can only come for the day.For maternity visitors at Kaweah Health, only one visitor can visit at all hours.In the emergency department, only one visitor is allowed once a patient is in a room. No visitors are allowed in the lobby.COVID-19 patients in isolation are only allowed video visitation until they are out of quarantine.On Thursday, new health orders were issued by the California Department of Public Health Thursday. All health care workers across California must be vaccinated by September 30.Those who are exempt will be required to be tested up to twice a week and wear a surgical grade mask at all times.