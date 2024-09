LIVE RESULTS: Quintero facing tough competition as he seeks third term as Fresno County Supervisor

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sal Quintero hopes voters will re-elect him for a third term as the supervisor for Fresno County District 3.

Quintero is facing three challengers, including a pair of familiar faces in Fresno politics.

Fresno City Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Luis Chavez are hoping to win the seat.

Edward 'EJ' Hinojosa, a music teacher, is also running for the district.