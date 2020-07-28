Clovis beauty salon damaged twice over 5-day period, owner heartbroken

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Plywood now covers the front window at Forever Adored Beauty on Shaw Ave. after someone broke the glass overnight and left over $800 in damage."I've been in this shopping center for almost four years and I've never had this problem,' says Kelli Torrence.Unfortunately, this was the second time in less than a week the same salon was hit.Just five days prior, suspects gained access through a back door and made off with an undisclosed amount of professional hair cutting tools."Now to be hit twice in five days, people know that salons are shutdown, right, and we're kind of an easy target," Torrence said.While investigators are looking into whether the two incidents are related, they do not believe someone is targeting local salons or barbershops."Not at this time," says Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch. "I do not have any information on that."Already struggling following weeks without business due to the pandemic, Torrence says she's heartbroken with everything.She adds that she's out more than a thousand dollars to cover of the costs of damage and theft."As a small business owner, we put everything into what we have and we're shutdown for the second time in a span of months," she said. "To go through all of that and to get broken into twice in five days its a lot to process."Torrence says she had planned to have additional security cameras installed following the first incident when the front window to her shop was smashed overnight