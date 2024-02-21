Sam's Italian Deli & Market expected to open second location in 2025

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was excitement in the air at Sam's Italian Deli & Market on Tuesday after the owners announced plans to expand to a new location in the fall of 2025.

Nick Marziliano, the owner of Sam's Italian Deli & Market, said after almost 44 years in business, he felt it was the right time to open a new space.

"I went on vacation with my family, I came back, I just said, you know, I think it's time to make the move," said Marziliano.

He adds that customers can look forward to new options once the new location opens.

"The cafe will be a little bit larger, of course, the store will be a little bit larger, and we're gonna have a pasta bar. We'll probably be making our own fresh mozzarella there," said Marziliano.

The deli will expand here in the Villaggio Shopping Center.

Sam's Italian Deli & Market will take up these three locations, including the space occupied by the Sierra Nut House.

The news came as a shock to Sierra Nut House. The owner didn't want to appear on camera but said she didn't want to move and felt she had no choice.

Marziliano has a lot of respect for the owner of Sierra Nut House and said he would never want to push another business out of its location.

"We're all in this together. That's what I don't want to resonate out of this. It was an opportunity for us, and I think it's a great location. And I think it's a great place for us to expand our business. And the way it was presented to us was there were three units available," said Marziliano.

Sierra Nut House's owner said she plans to open a new location sometime in April near Third Street and Clovis Avenue in Old Town Clovis.

The original Sam's Italian Deli & Market will remain open.

