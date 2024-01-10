3rd arrest made in connection with murders of pregnant San Antonio-area teen and boyfriend: Police

A father and son have been arrested in the killings of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend after their bodies were found in a car in Texas last week, police say.

A father and son have been arrested in the killings of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend after their bodies were found in a car in Texas last week, police say.

A father and son have been arrested in the killings of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend after their bodies were found in a car in Texas last week, police say.

A father and son have been arrested in the killings of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend after their bodies were found in a car in Texas last week, police say.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- A third person has been arrested in connection with the murders of a pregnant San Antonio-area 18-year-old and her boyfriend, according to police.

On Wednesday, police said Myrta Romanos was arrested and will face three felony charges for her alleged role in the case.

The case dates back to just days before Christmas. Leon Valley police said Savannah Soto and her boyfriend, whom his family identified as Matthew Guerra, were last seen Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. The following day, on Dec. 23, 2023, a Clear Alert was issued after Soto failed to arrive to be induced.

The alert stated they were last seen in a gray 2013 Kia Optima with a temporary tag that read 4289D57.

As the search continued for the couple, on Dec. 26, 2023, San Antonio police officers received a call for a disturbance. This was the day the search came to a tragic end, as the bodies of Soto and Guerra were found inside a vehicle.

On Jan. 3, during an investigation into their deaths, police said 19-year-old Christopher Preciado and his father, 53-year-old Ramon Preciado, had been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Police said Christopher was charged with capital murder, while his father was charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping move Soto and Guerra's bodies.

Police said that following the arrest, they saw information online of a third person being possibly involved. Through forensics, police said they obtained video that shows Romanos involved the night of the murder.

According to police, a video showed Romanos at the home after the murders. They said she was seen leaving in a black truck and returning home with Christopher and Ramon.

Romanos, who police identified as Christopher's stepmother, will face charges of altering/destroying a human corpse, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

As police continue looking into the case, they said Romanos was somehow involved in helping get rid of the evidence.