San Francisco drug dealers could soon face murder charges for overdoses, Gov. Newsom announces

A new task force, announced by Governor Newsom's office Friday, will respond to deadly overdoses in San Francisco like homicide cases and is expected to roll out early next year.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Newsom announced a new effort on Friday to hold drug dealers accountable on the streets of San Francisco.

His office announced a joint law enforcement task force that will treat overdoses as homicides.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins made this a campaign promise back in October 2022, while she served as interim DA. But now, it's a reality.

"Making sure that these dealers are admonished, that should they be connected to selling fentanyl to someone who overdoses, that they could be charged with murder because we have to hold these people accountable," Jenkin said in an October 2022 debate.

That means they'll employ procedures to document deaths, gather evidence, and process intelligence to map out the supply of fentanyl, holding drug traffickers accountable.

The team will involve members of the San Francisco Police Department, the DA's office, CHP, and the California National Guard.

Governor Newsom said in a statement, "The opioid crisis has claimed too many, and fentanyl traffickers must be held accountable including, as appropriate, for murder. This task force is fighting for those affected by this crisis - for victims and loved ones who deserve peace."

The Governor's Office says this task force is expected to roll out early next year.

