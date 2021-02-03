Sanger residents decorate driveways with chalk to support NFL legend Tom Flores

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A challenge in Sanger is calling on fans to "chalk it up for Tom Flores" in his bid for the NFL Hall of Fame.The Sanger District Chamber of Commerce asked fans to use sidewalk chalk art to show their support for the Sanger native.You can email or send your pictures to the chamber's social media accounts.Flores was the first Hispanic starting quarterback and the first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl.He won two as the Raiders coach and is the last person who has won more than one Super Bowl not to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.