Man dies after getting pinned under semi-trailer at Sanger farming plant, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating an industrial accident at a Sanger farming plant that left one man dead.

Just before midnight Tuesday, Sanger police say 19-year-old Jose Abrego was killed after getting trapped underneath a semi-trailer at Pitman Family Farms.

Their investigation shows Abrego had entered what Sanger police call a dangerous area between the tractor-trailer and its wheels.

Despite emergency responders trying to revive him, he was declared dead at the scene.

Sanger police have ended their part of the investigation and say there are no signs of foul play.

Cal/OSHA has been notified of Tuesday's incident.

The agency is already investigating the plan after a separate death in 2023.

In May of last year, 66-year-old Jesus Salazar was found dead at the poultry farm.

A Cal/OSHA report shows he was doing routine maintenance and cleaning when he fell into a pit containing poultry parts.

The investigation found four serious violations, including missing and bent portions of the guardrails, portions of the missing floor cover, and one piece was found in the overflowing pit.

Those violations bring with them more than $56,000

in fines.

Attorney Kevin Little says it's not common for Cal/OSHA investigations to remain open this long.

However, Pitman Farms has contested the citations, drawing out the process.

"What they're saying essentially is we want to have an entire legal process where ultimately a judge will decide whether we've committed these violations or not," said Little.

Regardless if they are found to have violations in either incident, Little calls the two deaths in such a short time period concerning, and says they could prompt OSHA to investigate further.

"When they see an entity that seems to be having multiple serious problems, whether they result in violation, repeat violation findings or not, they can institute a proactive investigation, so that's something that I'm sure is on the table and that those responsible for making those decisions will be thinking long and hard about," Little explained.

Action News reached out to Pitman Farms for comment, as well as Cal/OSHA, but has not received a response.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of Jose Abrego and support the funeral expenses.

