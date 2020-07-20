Society

One of Sanger's oldest residents celebrates 99th birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman in Sanger is being celebrated on Sunday after she turned 99 years old!

Maria Del Refugio Garcia is one of the oldest residents in the town and has lived there since the 1960s.

Sunday morning, she was surprised by live marimba music and her friends and family.

The festivities were all organized by Garcia's daughter who wanted to make sure her mom felt the love on her birthday.

She says everyone was asked to wear a face-covering while at the celebration.

We at ABC30 want to wish Maria a happy birthday!
