Arts & Entertainment

Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street' coronavirus town hall

NEW YORK -- We all know Santa Claus has a high-risk, but very essential job.

That's why it's reassuring to know that he got vaccinated against COVID-19 by the country's top infectious disease expert himself.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Elmo and his "Sesame Street" friends in a special Town Hall episode that he traveled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus himself so that he can safely deliver presents this Christmas.

"I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go," Dr. Fauci said. "He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about."

The special also talked about the vaccine, testing the vaccine so it's safe for children, being grateful even if you get fewer presents this year, when kids can hug their grandparents, and ways that kids can make a difference in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Winter is here! The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsanta clauscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineanthony faucisesame street
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News