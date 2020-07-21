Santa Claus Lane in Clovis shut down permanently

Organizers of Santa Claus Lane in Clovis have announced they are closing down the winter attraction for good.The lane, also known as Indianapolis in Clovis, is decorated with lights every winter leading up to Christmas and opened for visitors to walk or drive down.However, the organizers wrote on their Facebook page on Monday that they have decided to end it due to the toll COVID-19 has taken on the community."We cannot do anything that we feel might place ourselves or our neighbors at risk. The amount of effort to put this event on every year is tremendous. We have given 5 years of our life to Santa Claus Lane but now must focus on our families," the post said.