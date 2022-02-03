SAT going digital, local district prepping students for changes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- No pen or paper will soon be needed for the SAT exam. The standardized test is undergoing some major changes.Beginning in 2024, the SAT is going digital. Students will take the exam on a laptop or tablet, and it will be shorter.Buchanan high school freshmen Addison and Carson say they've heard stories about the SAT exam for years."How nerve-racking it is and how scary it is," said Clovis Unified Student Addison Engeldert, "but I'm interested in going to college, so I knew I was going to take it."However, they say the new format is easing the pressure a bit."I've done online school and regular school so I'm well adjusted to doing both," said Clovis Unified student Carson Wagner.It will also be shorter, about two hours instead of three. Students will be able to take the exam with the device of their choice."According to info we have, students will be able to bring their own device a tablet or computer or if they don't have one, there will be one provided," said CUSD Guidance Learning Specialist Jeff Hodges.Amid COVID-19, the future of the SAT has been unclear. In-person testing was not possible during distance learning, and many colleges stopped accepting the SAT."They're trying to make it relevant. They're trying to continue with reasons to take the SAT test," said Kings Canyon Unified School District Counselor Hector Chapa. "We're just trying to make sure we're looking at it from every vantage point and saying how is this going to benefit kids?"Local educators we spoke with believe the digital format will help students, but say the logistics will take some time to work out."To have the computers and tablets at a school to service that many students at a time might be difficult," added Hodges.Right now, schools are offering the SAT in person but many colleges still aren't accepting it. That could all change, though. The CSU system is voting on recommendations to end testing requirements in March.