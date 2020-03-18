Coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned parents and students Tuesday to not expect schools to be back in session in the next few weeks and possibly not reopen until after summer break.

He said he was not expecting the schools to open before the summer vacation, because of efforts to increase social distancing, especially among vulnerable populations.

Schools and colleges across the state have been hit by a wave of closures and cancellations as officials work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Newsom signed emergency legislation on Tuesday providing up to $1 billion in funding to help fight COVID-19.

"This money will provide more hospital beds and medical equipment to help hospitals deal with the coming surge and it will help protect those who are most at risk. I am grateful to the Legislature for their quick action," said Newsom in a statement.

Newsom said that California has been preparing hospital systems for a COVID-19 surge.

He said he had spoken with President Donald Trump highlighting need for swabs for COVID-19 testing. He said test kits without swabs were like printers without ink cartridges.

The state has also asked federal officials to expand telehealth for Medi-Cal and Medicare beneficiaries.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
