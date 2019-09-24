Science

Planet Venus could have been habitable billions of years ago, NASA says

By ABC7.com staff
A spectacular recent find points towards life on another planet in our solar system.

NASA scientists presented a study that Venus could have been a habitable planet two or three billion years ago with a climate that supported water.

Computer simulations show Venus, the hottest planet in our solar system, looking very similar to planet Earth.

Researchers said something happened that caused a dramatic shift to 80% of the climate on Venus causing it to have an average temperature of 462 degrees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasaspacescience
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia Police in standoff with domestic violence suspect
35-year-old bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in east central Fresno
1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment on fire in Fresno County
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Visalia middle school classrooms evacuated, cleared after hazmat situation
California halts prison gang peacemaking effort
California to consumers: Stop vaping during health probe
Show More
EPA targets California over poor air quality
3-year-old recovering after gang-related shooting in Coalinga
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
More TOP STORIES News