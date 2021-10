FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested again by police after allegedly robbing a bank for the second time in one week.Madera police responded to the Bank of America on Tuesday morning for a robbery alarm.They say Michael Salinas passed a note to a bank teller demanding money, but ended up leaving the bank before receiving that cash.Officers arrived on scene just as Salinas was speeding away in his car.He led officers on a high-speed chase into Fresno, where he was eventually taken into custody.Police say Salinas was just released from jail on Friday after robbing a bank in Fresno last week.