Business in northwest Fresno offers unique ultrasound experience

Secret Stork Ultrasound in northwest Fresno offers parents quality care and quality time with their little ones before they're born.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Twenty-nine weeks into her pregnancy, Grace Harris is already getting some facetime with her little girl.

Harris says, "I have three boys at home and now, I get to see my little girl and she has big cheeks and her nose. I can't wait to kiss her face."

Thanks to Secret Stork Ultra Sound off of Palm & Shaw in Northwest Fresno, the intimate moment with her daughter is doubling as peace of mind between checkups with her doctor.

"I've had miscarriages before, I've had preemies and he just made me feel comfortable with how the babies positioned, how much fluid was around the baby. He gave me the experience you'd have at a doctor's office but with a home setting," Harris said.

Board Registered Stenographer, Mika Pope-Allred, is talking her through everything she sees on a 180-inch screen.

Mika and his partner Stevey, who's a registered nurse, started the business while expecting their second child, Rowan.

They got a sneak peek at their firstborn, Skylar, at a similar ultrasound facility in San Diego.

Now, they're offering Valley families the opportunity to see their baby and learn the sex as early as six weeks.

Mika says, "It's just a really fun way without any risk to the pregnancy of getting to experience what baby is up to and then again, that bonding time."

Secret Stork Ultrasound offers 2D to 5D options.

In addition to keepsakes and mementos, the studio offers ways to celebrate with your family as well.

Stevey says, "You can bring up to nine guests with you and really enjoy it. "We're all about seeing what the baby is up to."

Channeling that experience, Mika and Stevey cater appointments to fit any families needs.

Secret Storm has photo opportunities complete with backdrops, lighting and fun props for you and your family.

Ultrasound packages start at $40 and are available by appointment only. For more information, click here.