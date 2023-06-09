'Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs' highlights culture, religion of 10 Muslim-American sisters

Streaming now on Hulu, a brand new reality show called "Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs" made its debut on the platform.

Although there are secrets, at its core, the show is about sisterhood.

Streaming now on Hulu, a brand new reality show called "Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs" made its debut on the platform.

The sisterhood refers to the 10 sisters in a Muslim-American family living in Los Angeles.

6abc's Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with three of the ten Sozahdah sisters, who opened their homes, and their private lives, to television cameras.

They wanted to capture life in a large family, with a mother who fled Afghanistan in the 1980s.

They expected some excitement, for sure, but maybe not all of the secrets.

"It's been really surreal and amazing," says Khadija Sozahdah.

"I feel like I've definitely had to express a lot of vulnerability," adds her sister Jamila, "but at the end of the day, we're sisters, and our bond really is strong."

The ladies admit that bond was tested at times.

"We've noticed that there are these secrets that we keep from one another, but you really can't keep them forever, because they eventually come out," Jamila says.

What drew the Sozahdahs to the big screen was the chance to share their culture and their religion.

They were raised in a conservative Muslim household.

The elder sisters are more traditional, but the rest of the sisters were born in the United States.

They call themselves, "The Wolf Pack."

"You're going to see a lot of generational tension within the show," Jamila says, "but it's what's really happening out there. There are a lot of families that I'm sure can relate to being able to find your identity and footprint."

And while there are secrets, at the core, they say the show is about sisterhood.

"Blood is stronger than drama," says Shakur Sozahdah. "Drama and family over everything. We always resort back to family."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.