Society

Program in the South Valley helping low-income families become homeowners

By Linda Ha
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many people dream of having a home. A place to call their own and a space to create memories that will last a lifetime.

For Nataly Herrera and her family, that dream will soon become reality.

"It's exciting," she said. "This is my parents' first home that they bought on their own."

Twenty more families have the same opportunity with assistance from Self-Help Enterprises, which helps lower-income families become homeowners.

To be eligible for their program, individuals and families must meet the minimum income requirement of $25,000, have no outstanding collections on credit records, be a US Citizen or legal resident and help build the home.

"Families do have to contribute a minimum of 40 hours a week towards the construction of the houses from beginning to end, which can take between 10 to 12 months, and those labor hours can be done by the applicants," says Lupe Felix, Self-Help Enterprises Loan Processor. "They can also have helpers as long as they're 16 and older."

The labor hours are used as the down payment on their new home, reducing costs for a new home they could otherwise not afford.

"It's fun learning new things, learning how to build a house," Nataly said.

The lots are located in a new subdivision 20 miles east of Visalia in the city of Woodlake.

Self-Help Enterprises is encouraging those who have not been able to afford a new home to reach out.

"Don't disqualify yourself," Felix said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytulare countyhomehomeowners
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Fresno County health officials hoping to follow President Biden's recent vaccine claim
Youth sports on track to return in multiple Central California counties
Foster Farms employees in Merced County receive COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccination clinic aims to give 1,000 vaccines to ag employees of Prima Wawona
Show More
'Absolutely reckless': Newsom reacts to Texas lifting mask mandate
California Highway Patrol beginning campaign to reduce deadly crashes
Kings Canyon Unified School District returns to in-person learning
Teen arrested after leading Fresno County deputies on chase
Family displaced, pets killed after house fire in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News