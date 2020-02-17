Man suffers major injuries after ATV crash in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital with major injuries after he crashed his ATV.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Jose Gonzalez was riding his A-T-V southbound on Mitchell Avenue approaching the intersection of Mountain View Avenue.

They say Gonzalez made a sudden turning movement, which caused the ATV to overturn and he was ejected. Authorities say he was not wearing a safety helmet and suffered major head injuries.

Gonzalez was transported from the scene to Community Regional Medical Center.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the crash.
