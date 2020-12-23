Dutch Bros to open location in Selma, mayor says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good news for coffee lovers, Dutch Bros is coming to Selma.
Selma mayor, Scott Robertson, announced the plans in a social media post last week.
The popular coffee shop turned in a project application to move into the former Rally's site at Floral Avenue near Highway 99.
It's not yet known when the Dutch Bros location will open or how many people it will employ.
