Construction to begin on new building at Selma High School

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma High School broke ground on its new Career Technical Education Building on Monday.

Construction crews are already clearing the way for the facility.

It's being built on the campus off Wright Street near Huntsman Avenue.

Administrators say the building will provide more hands-on learning opportunities for students pursuing careers in health science and medical technology, as well as product innovation and design.

This will be the first new building in the district in 14 years.

It's expected to be complete in the fall of next year.