83-year-old man with dementia missing from his Selma home

The Selma Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 83-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Eugene Jacobsen was last seen leaving his home in Selma at about 10:30 on Thursday morning.


Eugene is 6-feet tall, about 200 pounds heavy, and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and dark blue jeans.

He was driving a brown 2015 Mercedes SUV with the CA license plate number 'JCBJN'.


If you have seen him or know where he is, please call the Selma Police Detectives at (559) 896-252
