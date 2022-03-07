Society

Selma police looking for missing at-risk man

EMBED <>More Videos

Selma police looking for missing at-risk man

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man.

63-year-old Rudy Perez was last seen leaving his home in Selma Saturday evening around 6.

Officers say he was driving a 2006 burgundy Pontiac.

His family says he has been suffering from memory loss.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black shorts, and beige slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyselmamissing man
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
48-year-old man injured in exchange of gunfire with Fresno police
Tulare police officer injured after suspect car hits patrol vehicle
Sanger High kids face racist insults during soccer game in NorCal city
Missing San Francisco student found dead in Fresno County
14-year-old girl killed, 3 others injured in crash in Fresno County
1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Coalinga
Valley couple uses jewelry business to support survivors of suicide
Show More
Old Town Clovis favorite Revival 23 opening store in NE Fresno
Valley families hold bake sale to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees
7 kids injured in DUI crash in Fresno
TikTok star raises money for family of Fresno street vendors
Fresno police need your help to find suspects who shot 21-year-old man
More TOP STORIES News