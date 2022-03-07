Selma police looking for missing at-risk man

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man.
63-year-old Rudy Perez was last seen leaving his home in Selma Saturday evening around 6.
Officers say he was driving a 2006 burgundy Pontiac.
His family says he has been suffering from memory loss.
He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black shorts, and beige slippers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department.
