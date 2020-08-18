Selma mural honors man and girl who drowned at Reedley Beach

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley muralist Omar "Super" Huerta is dedicating a mural to Manjeet Singh and Samantha Cruzpedro, who drowned at Reedley Beach earlier this month.The artist worked on his latest mural overnight in Selma and planned on finishing it by 5 a.m. on Tuesday.Portraits of both Singh and Cruzpedro are now up at the intersection of McCall Avenue and Whitson Street.Singh drowned while trying to save Samantha and two other children from the Kings River.Other people on the beach were able to help save the kids, but Samantha was carried away by the current and later died."I'm hoping that this becomes a location for them to come, you know, and pray here or bring some candles for him and her," Huerta said. "I'm hoping that this could be a location where if they want to give some respects to the family, this would be the place for them."Huerta said the mural was painted in Selma because the community there funded it.He's also working on finalizing more locations for another mural of Singh in Fresno and possibly Madera.