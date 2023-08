The California Highway Patrol says a Selma officer crashed their car off the side of the highway on Monday.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A seatbelt is being credited for saving the life of a Selma police officer.

The California Highway Patrol says a Selma officer crashed their car off the side of the highway on Monday.

It was upside down on its roof at the bottom of a roadway embankment along Highway 99 at Manning Avenue.

The CHP is not saying what caused the officer to lose control of their car but says they did not suffer any serious injuries.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.