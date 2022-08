New Selma police chief officially sworn in

There's a new Chief of Police in the city of Selma. Rudy Alcaraz has returned to the department where he worked for almost 20 years.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new Chief of Police in the city of Selma.

Rudy Alcaraz has returned to the department where he worked for almost 20 years.

Alcaraz was sworn in during Monday night's city council meeting.

He began his career with the Selma Police Department in 1998 and left to become the chief in the city of Fowler in 2017.

Commander Rene Garza had been serving as interim chief following the exit of former chief Joseph Gomez, who left the department on March 9.